Keanu Inu (KEANU) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $409,012.00

Keanu Inu (KEANU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, Keanu Inu has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Keanu Inu has a market capitalization of $409,012.00 and $9,932.00 worth of Keanu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keanu Inu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Keanu Inu

Keanu Inu’s genesis date was May 9th, 2021. Keanu Inu’s total supply is 52,488,742,099,401,800 coins. The Reddit community for Keanu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/keanuInu. Keanu Inu’s official Twitter account is @InuKeanu.

Keanu Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Keanu Inu ($KEANU) is a fully decentralized, peer-to-peer digital currency, owned in whole by its community with instant rewards for holders.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keanu Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keanu Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keanu Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

