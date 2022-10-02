Keep3rV1 Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.01 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $43.01 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be bought for $98.58 or 0.00513354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 was first traded on October 28th, 2020. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 436,317 coins. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a.

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.Contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

