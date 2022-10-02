Kepler Capital Markets Lowers Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) to Reduce

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $81.65 on Thursday. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $86.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.80.

About Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets wood-based cellulosic fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors in Austria, rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Division Fiber, Division Pulp, and Others segments. It offers lyocell fibers for applications in sportswear, home textiles, and mattresses, as well as hygiene articles such as wet wipes and baby wipes; modal fibers; viscose fibers for use in clothing fabrics, wipes, tampons, and wound dressings; and filament yarns under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names.

