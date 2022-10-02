Kepler Capital Markets Lowers Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) to Reduce

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $81.65 on Thursday. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $86.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.80.
About Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
