KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Camden Property Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.59. The consensus estimate for Camden Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.62 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

Shares of CPT opened at $119.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $116.77 and a 52 week high of $180.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

