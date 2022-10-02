KeyCorp Comments on The Timken Company’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Timken in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Timken’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.32. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Timken Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Timken to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.78.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. Timken has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $78.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,420,000 after purchasing an additional 112,617 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,962,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,841,000 after purchasing an additional 557,534 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,134,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,218,000 after acquiring an additional 44,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,882,000 after acquiring an additional 130,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 562,930 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Timken

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $503,718.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,891,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

