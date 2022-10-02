KeyCorp Lowers Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $90.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.55% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. OTR Global cut Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Papa John’s International to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.36.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $70.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $69.94 and a one year high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 4.26%. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Papa John’s International news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $252,431.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 36.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 331,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,926,000 after acquiring an additional 87,835 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 39.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at $5,497,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

