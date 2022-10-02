KickToken (KICK) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $821,153.89

KickToken (KICK) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 2nd. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $821,153.89 and $162,868.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005227 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,139.00 or 0.99993809 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064417 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010449 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00064161 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00081856 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,799,358 coins and its circulating supply is 122,799,357 coins. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Kick is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEM platform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. Kick can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. Telegram | Facebook | Youtube | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

