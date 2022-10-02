Kin Trading 0% Lower This Week (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Kin has a total market cap of $11,460.00 and approximately $352,994.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kin has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kin Profile

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,865,084 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official website is kin.org. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kin

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin was established in 2017 and is supervised by the Kin Foundation, a Canadian nonprofit corporation established for the governance of the cryptocurrency Kin and is tasked with growing an open ecosystem of digital services.The Kin blockchain is built to scale for mass usage and supports an Ecosystem-wide digital economy where app developers and mainstream consumers make millions of micro-transactions.KIN is used to generate value through a shared, decentralized cryptocurrency in a digital ecosystem of apps and their users. App developers anywhere can seamlessly integrate the Kin SDK into their platform and become active partners in the Ecosystem’s growth. When developers join the Kin Ecosystem, they benefit from the Kin Rewards Engine (KRE), which incentivizes app developers to create engaging user experiences and pays them when users spend Kin within their apps.The Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP) was first described in a whitepaper by David Mazières in 2015. It is a “federated Byzantine agreement system” that allows decentralized, leaderless computing networks efficiently to reach a consensus outcome on some decision.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

