Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €29.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($41.84) target price on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Price Performance

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €19.82 ($20.22) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €36.39 and its 200-day moving average is €45.33. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($83.49).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.