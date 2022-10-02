Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Given New €4.30 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €4.40 ($4.49) to €4.30 ($4.39) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KKPNY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Koninklijke KPN from €3.40 ($3.47) to €3.55 ($3.62) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.67) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Koninklijke KPN from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Koninklijke KPN from €4.00 ($4.08) to €3.90 ($3.98) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke KPN has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

KKPNY stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

Koninklijke KPN Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

