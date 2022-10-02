Lambda (LAMB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $445,553.00

Lambda (LAMB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Lambda has a total market cap of $10.78 million and approximately $445,553.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lambda has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Lambda coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lambda

Lambda’s launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im.

Buying and Selling Lambda

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size.”

