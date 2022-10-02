Latamcash (LMCH) Price Down 18.8% This Week

Latamcash (LMCH) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Latamcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Latamcash has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. Latamcash has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $41,060.00 worth of Latamcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Latamcash alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Latamcash Profile

Latamcash was first traded on February 15th, 2020. Latamcash’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. Latamcash’s official website is latamcash.io. Latamcash’s official message board is t.me/latamcashofficialgroup. Latamcash’s official Twitter account is @latamcash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Latamcash

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of LATAM Cash is to provide an integrated crypto financial platform, a crypto bank for deposits, withdraws and loans for its users. LATAM Cash will provide a simple payment platform through mobile, International remittance or exchange, offline payments and crypto invest funds. The platform will also provide blockchain base digital content like games, Webtoon, etc.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Latamcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Latamcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Latamcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Latamcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Latamcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.