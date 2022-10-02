Launchpool (LPOOL) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week

Launchpool (LPOOL) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Launchpool has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $307,615.00 worth of Launchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Launchpool coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000654 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Launchpool has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Launchpool alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009165 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Launchpool Coin Profile

Launchpool’s genesis date was February 12th, 2021. Launchpool’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Launchpool is launchpool.xyz. Launchpool’s official Twitter account is @LaunchPoolXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Launchpool Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launchpool connects varied stakeholders in the crypto community, including funds, community, marketers and experts, incentivising all.Funds provide a portion of their deal flow to the Launchpool platform on exactly the same terms they receive as early investors. $LPOOL holders stake $LPOOL to access a related portion of the deal on offer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Launchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Launchpool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Launchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Launchpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Launchpool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.