Lemond (LEMD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $139,746.00

Lemond (LEMD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Lemond has a market capitalization of $139,746.00 and $11,749.00 worth of Lemond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lemond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lemond has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010797 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Lemond

Lemond’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2021. Lemond’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Lemond’s official website is www.lemond.money. Lemond’s official Twitter account is @LemondFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lemond

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemond is a decentralized, open-source, autonomous non-custodial liquidity market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lemond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lemond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lemond using one of the exchanges listed above.

