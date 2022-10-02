Less Network (LESS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $39,816.00

Less Network (LESS) traded down 84.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Less Network has traded 85% lower against the dollar. Less Network has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $39,816.00 worth of Less Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Less Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Less Network

Less Network (LESS) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2021. Less Network’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins. Less Network’s official Twitter account is @LessToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Less Network’s official website is less.xyz.

Buying and Selling Less Network

According to CryptoCompare, “LESS is a platform that offers cross-chain trading services in one place. There are four main services in this ecosystem work, LessPad, LessTools, LessDex and LessNFT.”

