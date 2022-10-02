LHT Market Capitalization Reaches $53,584.72 (LHT)

LHT (LHT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, LHT has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. LHT has a total market cap of $53,584.72 and $3.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000069 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded down 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse (UVU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mchain (MAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diligence (IRA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

