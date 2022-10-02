Lien (LIEN) Price Up 17.3% Over Last Week

Lien (LIEN) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, Lien has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. Lien has a market cap of $649,350.00 and $193,427.00 worth of Lien was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lien coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00003382 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lien Coin Profile

Lien’s genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Lien’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Lien’s official Twitter account is @LienFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lien’s official message board is medium.com/lien-finance. The official website for Lien is lien.finance.

Buying and Selling Lien

According to CryptoCompare, “The Lien Protocol is the smart contract that makes the bifurcation (tranching) of ETH into a stable coin and a call option possible.Users can create, trade, and use stable coins and options created from ETH, without worrying about counterparty risk.The Lien project is completely decentralized.There are no adjustable parameters or any governance schemes that can create centralization of authority.The three core features of LIEN are Tokens (iDOL, LBT, SBT, LIEN), DEX (FairSwap), and the Lien protocol.”

