Lightning Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week (LIGHT)

Lightning (LIGHT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Lightning has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Lightning coin can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $2,552.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,213.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007127 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00063593 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010409 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00063778 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00081165 BTC.

Lightning Profile

Lightning (LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lightning Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.