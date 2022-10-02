LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading Down 9.9% Over Last Week

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $5,062.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,155,403,967 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

