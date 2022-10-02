Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) PT Lowered to C$75.00 at Scotiabank

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Linamar from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Linamar Price Performance

LIMAF opened at $39.05 on Thursday. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.87.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

