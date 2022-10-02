Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $2,589,853,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $504,023,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,966,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,221 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,864,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock opened at $269.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $134.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.01.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.60.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

