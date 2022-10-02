Liquidifty Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $651,974.36 (LQT)

Liquidifty (LQT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Liquidifty coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquidifty has traded up 101.5% against the dollar. Liquidifty has a market capitalization of $651,974.36 and approximately $43,798.00 worth of Liquidifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Liquidifty

Liquidifty’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,307,500 coins. Liquidifty’s official Twitter account is @liquidifty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liquidifty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

