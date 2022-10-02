Lithium Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LITH)

Lithium (LITH) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Lithium has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lithium coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Lithium has a total market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $243,280.00 worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lithium Coin Profile

LITH is a coin. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2021. Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,993,379,397 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lithium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium Finance’s Pricing Oracle is a collective-intelligence version of platforms like PitchBook and Crunchbase, powered by cryptocurrency incentives that leverage the immutability of Ethereum’s global asset rails for reliable delivery of quality information. In addition, the participating oracles develop a reputation that enhances their earning potential and rewards increasingly accurate information. Telegram | Medium “

