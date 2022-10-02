Loom Network Price Tops $0.0513 (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, Loom Network has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $66.63 million and $33.60 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070004 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10701877 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

