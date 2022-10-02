Loser Coin Price Tops $0.0000 (LOWB)

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $711,524.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loser Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s launch date was April 21st, 2021. Loser Coin’s total supply is 78,378,446,443 coins. Loser Coin’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Loser Coin is losercoin.org.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Losercoin (ticker symbol: $LOWB) describes itself as a project initiated by two poor guys from China, one is a father of two kids from a village, the other one is a coder living a miserable life by working 60 hours a week.Two founders first heard about Bitcoin in 2017 and had lost a ton of money by trading cryptocurrencies. They started this project as an open journey and were fully prepared to lose everything.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loser Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

