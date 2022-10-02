LTO Network (LTO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.03 Million

LTO Network (LTO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, LTO Network has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. LTO Network has a market cap of $2.70 million and $1.03 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LTO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000398 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LTO Network alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069917 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10688622 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO Network’s launch date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 35,368,365 coins. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/LTONetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LTO Network is ltonetwork.com. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LTO Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node.Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LTO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LTO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.