LuaSwap One Day Volume Tops $3,280.00 (LUA)

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $3,280.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,102.06 or 0.99997971 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00064634 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010470 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00063746 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00081594 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 241,935,050 coins and its circulating supply is 183,518,648 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LuaSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining.Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

