Ludena Protocol (LDN) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week

Ludena Protocol (LDN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Ludena Protocol has a total market capitalization of $205.06 million and $452,581.00 worth of Ludena Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ludena Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ludena Protocol has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ludena Protocol alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ludena Protocol Profile

Ludena Protocol launched on May 13th, 2020. Ludena Protocol’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ludena Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/LudenaProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ludena Protocol’s official Twitter account is @LydianCoinLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ludena Protocol’s official website is www.ludenaprotocol.io/eng. The official message board for Ludena Protocol is medium.com/ludena-protocol.

Ludena Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ludena Protocol is a blockchain game social platform. Ludena Protocol, which has already launched Gametalktalk as their first DApp, a gaming social platform that connects games and players, adds value to game players’ daily activities such as gameplay, game content production, and live streaming.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ludena Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ludena Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ludena Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ludena Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ludena Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.