LunchMoney Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $87,701.19 (LMY)

LunchMoney (LMY) traded up 28.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $87,701.19 and $2.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LunchMoney has traded up 18.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LunchMoney alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,102.06 or 0.99997971 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00064634 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010470 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00063746 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00081594 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney (LMY) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,827 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney. LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io.

LunchMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LunchMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LunchMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.