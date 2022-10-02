Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.34

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and traded as low as $5.05. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 32,252 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on LUNMF shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 65 to SEK 60 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.92.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.59.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0698 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also

