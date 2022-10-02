Lympo (LYM) 1-Day Volume Tops $224,497.00

Lympo (LYM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Lympo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lympo has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and $224,497.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009116 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010791 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069961 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10695321 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo launched on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data.LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class.Telegram”

