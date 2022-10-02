Lympo Market Token (LMT) Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Lympo Market Token (LMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo Market Token has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $50.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070004 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10701877 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Profile

Lympo Market Token’s launch date was March 16th, 2021. Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins. The official website for Lympo Market Token is lympo.io. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lympo Market Token is https://reddit.com/r/LYMPONFT.

Buying and Selling Lympo Market Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is building a sports NFTs ecosystem including NFTs with IP rights of world-famous athletes and clubs. The ecosystem will also include custom sports characters created by various artists and sports influencers.LMT (Lympo Market Token) is the utility token used throughout The Lympo ecosystem as the basis of transactions, interactions, and NFT minting. It is an ERC-20 utility token built on the Ethereum blockchain.LMT can only be acquired with the existing LYM token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo Market Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo Market Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo Market Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

