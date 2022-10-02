MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.58

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.58 and traded as high as C$17.66. MAG Silver shares last traded at C$17.29, with a volume of 175,473 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.32.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 30.10 and a quick ratio of 28.86. The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.72.

Insider Transactions at MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 15,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total value of C$250,552.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,957,346.

About MAG Silver

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.