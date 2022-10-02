MaidCoin ($MAID) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $150,208.00

MaidCoin ($MAID) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last seven days, MaidCoin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. MaidCoin has a total market capitalization of $150,208.00 and $39,726.00 worth of MaidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00003526 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MaidCoin

MaidCoin’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. MaidCoin’s total supply is 216,671 coins. The Reddit community for MaidCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Maidcoin. MaidCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. MaidCoin’s official website is www.maidcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidCoin is a blockchain-fueled game that anyone can enjoy with MetaMask. Users are able to earn $MAID coins with Maid & Nurse NFTs.”

