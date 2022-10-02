Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of MNDT opened at $22.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.82. Mandiant has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $23.33.
Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $137.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.18 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 162.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mandiant will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.
Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.
