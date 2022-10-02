MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Reaches $0.0110 on Major Exchanges

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $110.10 million and $119,531.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009156 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010738 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070072 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10712320 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was August 4th, 2020. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.marcopolo.link.

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc…DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.