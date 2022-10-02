Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target Cut to C$12.50

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.70.

Martinrea International Price Performance

OTCMKTS MRETF opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

