Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) PT Lowered to C$12.50 at Scotiabank

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Martinrea International from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.58.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MRE stock opened at C$8.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$687.31 million and a PE ratio of 28.50. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of C$7.43 and a 12-month high of C$12.17.

Martinrea International Announces Dividend

Martinrea International Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

(Get Rating)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.