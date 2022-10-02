MContent (MCONTENT) Trading 7% Lower This Week

MContent (MCONTENT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. MContent has a market cap of $9.28 million and $192,595.00 worth of MContent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MContent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MContent has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004656 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000198 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00045856 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000581 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $311.35 or 0.01616329 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00031505 BTC.

MContent (MCONTENT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2021. MContent’s total supply is 5,898,803,072,066,490 coins. The Reddit community for MContent is https://reddit.com/r/MContent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MContent is www.mcontent.net. MContent’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MContent is introducing a digital content market place that aims to build a collaborative content ecosystem with the core purpose of seed funding, incubating and curating film makers and content producers around the World.This platform will create direct financing and investments for deserving content creators, film professionals and media artists who have the talent but not the resources giving them access to global investors as well as a global audience.Telegram”

