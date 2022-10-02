MDsquare Price Up 247.6% Over Last 7 Days (TMED)

MDsquare (TMED) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last week, MDsquare has traded up 247.6% against the dollar. One MDsquare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MDsquare has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $23,426.00 worth of MDsquare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009165 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MDsquare Profile

MDsquare was first traded on October 20th, 2018. MDsquare’s total supply is 28,000,000,000 coins. MDsquare’s official message board is medium.com/@mdsquare. MDsquare’s official website is www.mdsqr.io/en.html. MDsquare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MDsquare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TMED remote health care platform is designed to enable medical institutions to effectively utilize medical resources to provide health care beyond the time, physical distance constraints. This has the objective of expanding the medical market.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MDsquare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MDsquare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MDsquare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

