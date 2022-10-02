Medicalveda Trading 15.2% Lower This Week (MVEDA)

Medicalveda (MVEDA) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Medicalveda coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Medicalveda has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. Medicalveda has a market cap of $190,853.00 and approximately $8,736.00 worth of Medicalveda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010797 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Medicalveda Coin Profile

Medicalveda launched on August 24th, 2020. Medicalveda’s total supply is 88,000,000 coins. The official website for Medicalveda is medicalveda.com. The official message board for Medicalveda is medium.com/amir-h-neghabian. Medicalveda’s official Twitter account is @IncVeda and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Medicalveda

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicalVeda is Leveraging DeFi & Blockchain in The Healthcare Industry. Tokenizing healthcare by leveraging the power of Defi and blockchain. Empowering patients by enabling them to access, have ownership of and monetize their clinical records, while also offering a Defi protocol for covering medical-based financial obligations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Medicalveda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Medicalveda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Medicalveda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

