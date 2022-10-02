Memetic / PepeCoin Price Tops $0.0565 on Top Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $164.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00199254 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000373 BTC.

LooksCoin (LOOK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The users may put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. The MEMEX team announced a new platform currency, MEME Inu. The $MEME token will be converted at a rate of 1:100,000. The old tokens will be burned. This is a one-way swap. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | Medium | Reddit “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

