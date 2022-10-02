MerchDAO Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $235,119.00 (MRCH)

MerchDAO (MRCH) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, MerchDAO has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One MerchDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MerchDAO has a market cap of $235,119.00 and $17,099.00 worth of MerchDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MerchDAO

MerchDAO’s genesis date was March 19th, 2021. MerchDAO’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins. MerchDAO’s official website is merchdao.com. MerchDAO’s official Twitter account is @MerchDao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MerchDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MerchDAO is a blockchain-based marketplace for limited-edition and unique items. It allows users to propose new items and vote to decide what should be produced and sold. MerchDAO token holders can earn rewards for participating in the governance process.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MerchDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MerchDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MerchDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

