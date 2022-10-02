Mercurial Finance (MER) Price Down 5.8% This Week

Mercurial Finance (MER) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Mercurial Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mercurial Finance has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Mercurial Finance has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $15,650.00 worth of Mercurial Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010820 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Mercurial Finance

Mercurial Finance’s genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Mercurial Finance’s total supply is 237,835,488 coins. Mercurial Finance’s official Twitter account is @darcrus. The official website for Mercurial Finance is www.mercurial.finance.

Buying and Selling Mercurial Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercurial vaults are market-making vaults providing low slippage swaps for stables, while also improving LP profits with dynamic fees and flexible capital allocation.Mercurial Protocol is designed to have a wide range of mechanisms for accruing value to MER holders.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercurial Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercurial Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercurial Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

