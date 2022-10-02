Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Short Interest Down 10.1% in September

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,500 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the August 31st total of 376,400 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mesa Laboratories

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $724,075.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mesa Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $44,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 25.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $140.83 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $136.11 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $50.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.63 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently -213.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

