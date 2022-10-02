MesChain Trading Down 19.2% This Week (MES)

MesChain (MES) traded 37% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One MesChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MesChain has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. MesChain has a total market cap of $137,846.14 and approximately $2,604.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009116 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010791 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069961 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10695321 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About MesChain
MesChain’s total supply is 4,399,700,232 coins and its circulating supply is 874,972,732 coins. MesChain’s official Twitter account is @MeschainMES and its Facebook page is accessible here. MesChain’s official website is www.meschain.io.
MesChain Coin Trading
