Metaverse ETP (ETP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $44,493.00

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $44,493.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001622 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Logarithm (LGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,786,630 coins and its circulating supply is 80,786,532 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

