Metaverse ETP Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $44,493.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $44,493.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001626 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Logarithm (LGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,788,710 coins and its circulating supply is 80,788,613 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

