Metaverse Index Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.12 Million (MVI)

Metaverse Index (MVI) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Metaverse Index has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $18,848.00 worth of Metaverse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $30.27 or 0.00157356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metaverse Index has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse Index alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010820 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Metaverse Index Profile

Metaverse Index’s launch date was April 6th, 2021. Metaverse Index’s total supply is 169,145 coins. Metaverse Index’s official Twitter account is @indexcoop and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/mvi.

Metaverse Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Metaverse Index is designed to capture the trend of entertainment, sports and business shifting to a virtual environment, with economic activity in this environment taking place on the Ethereum blockchain.The $MVI uses a combination of root market cap and liquidity weighting to arrive at the final index weights.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.