MIB Coin Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $105,732.47 and $547.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00014238 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Golfrochain (GOLF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 453,513,197 coins and its circulating supply is 176,211,269 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io.

MIB Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.